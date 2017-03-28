Featured
Lac du Bonnet officials racing Mother Nature to keep ditches clear
Ice and snow in Lac du Bonnet are melting during the day filling the ditches, and then the temperatures drop below zero at night, freezing everything up. (Source: Jon Hendricks/CTV News)
Published Tuesday, March 28, 2017 4:09PM CST
Public Works officials in Lac du Bonnet, Man. said they feel as if they're on a merry-go-round.
The workers are being called to homes across the area on multiple occasions to clear out frozen ditches.
"It's like the proverbial chase your tail around. Every day you steam. The next day you come back, and it's frozen again,” said Public Works Manager Greg Mandzuk.
According to Mandzuk, ice and snow are melting during the day and filling the ditches. Then, the temperatures drop below zero at night, freezing everything up.
Then, more water arrives in the days after and has no place to go.
Water is ending up in yards like Karen Weir's.
"I thought maybe through the culvert it would let loose and go on to the other side, and then it would all just go away, but it just didn't," she said.
Mandzuk was on scene Tuesday as crews worked to clear a frozen ditch in the area.
"This particular culvert that we're steaming here today, this is about the third time we've steamed it already,” he said.
Crews are currently in a race against time. Mandzuk said they’re travelling back and forth to thaw ditches as they attempt to stay ahead of the water.
