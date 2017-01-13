

Cameron MacLean, CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Jets have called up Julian Melchiori from the Manitoba Moose after placing Patrik Laine on retro-active injured reserve due to a head injury.

Laine suffered a concussion in an on-ice collision on Jan. 7.

His injured reserve status was made retroactive the day he was injured, and he will be eligible to return one week after that, which is Saturday.

Winnipeg Jets spokesperson Scott Brown said whether Laine makes his return to the ice then depends on the opinion of doctors, the coaches, and Laine himself.

Melchiori has played four games with the Jets this season. He was drafted in 2010 and has played in 16 NHL games and 266 AHL games, where he has racked up a total of 38 points, including eight goals and 30 assists.