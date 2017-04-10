Property owners living along Lake Manitoba are starting to worry about high water levels.

The Association of Lake Manitoba Stakeholders (ALMS) issued a warning to property owners on its website Monday morning.

As of Sunday, the water level of Lake Manitoba at Westbourne was 813.10 feet. Flood stage is 814 feet.

Twin Lakes Beach property owner Scott Forbes is a member of the group who watches water levels for the ALMS.

He worries the operation of the Portage Diversion, combined with a major rainfall, could turn things from bad to worse.

“We’re just avoiding a major disaster by the skin of our teeth,” Forbes said. “It’s a little bit frightening.”

In May of 2011, strong north winds created large waves that crashed into several homes located along the south shore of the lake in Delta Beach.

Forbes fears something similar could happen with strong winds this year.

As of Sunday morning the flow on the Portage Diversion channel, which diverts water from the Assiniboine River into Lake Manitoba near Portage la Prairie, was 19, 281 cubic feet per second.

According to a Manitoba Infrastructure flood report issued on Sunday, Lake Manitoba is currently 2.1 feet below unregulated levels. The province said these are the levels that would have occurred without any provincial water control infrastructure.

The province said high outflows of water are continuing to run out of Lake Manitoba through the Fairford River Water Control Structure.

Meantime, a flood watch remains in effect for the area between Portage la Prairie and Headingley.

The province said Sunday flows on the Assiniboine River downstream of the diversion are being gradually increased to about 15,000 cfs on Monday, and possibly up to 17,000 cfs by Wednesday.

Temporary flood protection measures are being put in place along the lower Assiniboine River.

Sandbagging needed at more homes in St. Francois Xavier

The R.M. of St. Francois Xavier declared a local state of emergency on Sunday.

A notice posted on the municipality's website Sunday said volunteers were urgently needed for sandbagging.

Reeve Dwayne Clarke said seven homes were sandbagged over the weekend to deal with expected flows this week of 15,000 cfs.

Now, with flows of 17,000 cfs expected by Wednesday, Clarke said an additional 28 homes will require sandbags.

"It becomes significant for us," said Clarke.

He said the seven homes, which already received sandbags, will have to raise their dikes to protect against the increased flows.