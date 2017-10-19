

CTV Winnipeg





A grass marsh fire west of Winnipeg shut down highways and knocked out power, causing a community to lose its water supply.

The fire is burning in the Big Grass Marsh Area in the RM of Westlake-Gladstone, according to the community’s website.

As of late Thursday morning, the fire had changed direction, requiring more firefighters. Water bombers were being brought in, and Manitoba Hydro was working to restore power to the Langruth water treatment plant. Without power, there are currently no water services available in the Langruth area.

Low visibility from smoke also caused Highway 50 to close from the corner of Provincial Road 265 north for roughly 10 kilometres, and Provincial Road 265 is closed west of Highway 50 for about 20 kilometres.

Langruth Elementary School was also closed Thursday, the school’s website said.

Langruth will not be evacuated yet, but that could change if conditions worsen. Local fire fighters will notify residents if an evacuation is required.

Anyone who needs assistance or more information can call 204-385-2332.