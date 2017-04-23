

CTV Winnipeg





A group gathered for a lantern-releasing ceremony Saturday to honour and raise awareness of missing and murdered indigenous women.

The group gathered on the Queen Elizabeth Way in Winnipeg, holding signs saying, "These women deserve justice," and, “Am I next?"

The ceremony organizer says it's an issue close to her heart.

"It has an impact on me, because I knew some women who went missing. They've never been found. There's never been justice," said Erin Courchene.

Wind made it difficult to light the lanterns, but they did get at least one going, sending a small patch of light into the darkness.