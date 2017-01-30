

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police are looking for the rightful owner of a large sum of money that was found in the city.

Police said it was found in the south part of Winnipeg, and have released few other details.

If the cash belongs to you, you should call the Winnipeg Police Service at 204-986-2857.

If you claim the money, you will have to verify ownership. Police will deduct all advertising expenses.

If the rightful owner is not found by March 15, it will be disposed of.