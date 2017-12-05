A large fire this morning in Winnipeg has police blocking off streets in the West end.The fire began at an apartment on Furby Street Monday night at around 11:15.

Six people were treated for smoke inhalation and released.

Ellice Avenue between Langside and Sherbrook is blocked off.

Also Langside between Sargent and Ellice is closed as police and fire are on scene.

Winnipeg police are asking the public to avoid the area.