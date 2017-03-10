Featured
Laser light strikes medi-vac flight from Kenora to Winnipeg: RCMP
A green laser light struck and tracked the helicopter on a flight from Kenora to Winnipeg, RCMP said. (File Photo)
Manitoba RCMP issued a warning after someone shone a laser pointer at a medi-vac helicopter.
Falcon Lake RCMP got a call from Kenora Flight Services around 8:45 p.m. on March 8.
Sgt. Paul Manaigre of the Manitoba RCMP said the laser can damage the pilot’s eyes.
“When they’re trying to bring the helicopter in for a safe landing, we’d like them to keep their vision,” he said.
At this point, officers have not identified any suspects, but Falcon Lake RCMP continue to investigate.
If anyone has information, they can call Falcon Lake RCMP at 204-349-8035 or call Manitoba Crime Stoppers.
