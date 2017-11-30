

The Associated Press





NEW YORK - Matt Lauer says he is "truly sorry" to anyone he is hurt by his words and actions in his first public comments since being fired by NBC amid sexual misconduct allegations.

Lauer's former "Today" show co-host Savannah Guthrie read a statement from Lauer at the top of this morning's show, a day he was fired by NBC for "inappropriate sexual behaviour."

Published reports accuse Lauer of crude and habitual misconduct with other women around the office.

Lauer says in the statement that some of what is being said "is untrue or mischaracterized."

But he adds that there is enough truth in the stories to make him feel "feel embarrassed or ashamed.

He says "repairing the damage will take a lot of time and soul searching" and says he's "committed to beginning that effort."