Two city councillors want a better explanation as to why a major lawsuit was tossed.

The city missed key deadlines for a claim to recoup up to $20 million dollars worth of repairs needed at the Deacon Reservoir water treatment plant.

Russ Wyatt and Janice Lukes are calling for a detailed chronology of how the December 2015 lawsuit was handled internally.

READ MORE: City lawyer fired over lawsuit flub: Winnipeg mayor

They want a report brought forward in November.

A senior city lawyer was fired over the messed up timelines.