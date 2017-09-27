Featured
Lawsuit tossed, councillors want explanation
Two city councillors want a better explanation as to why a major lawsuit was tossed. (File Image)
Two city councillors want a better explanation as to why a major lawsuit was tossed.
The city missed key deadlines for a claim to recoup up to $20 million dollars worth of repairs needed at the Deacon Reservoir water treatment plant.
Russ Wyatt and Janice Lukes are calling for a detailed chronology of how the December 2015 lawsuit was handled internally.
They want a report brought forward in November.
A senior city lawyer was fired over the messed up timelines.