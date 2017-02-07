Winnipeg police said 14 people have been arrested after three homes were searched as part of an investigation into illicit drug sales.

The Winnipeg Police Service said Project Central was launched in September 2016 as a response to illegal drug deals taking place in central Winnipeg.

Officers executed search warrants on Jan. 27 at three homes, one in the 200 block of Beacon Street, another in the 600 block of Pacific Avenue and one in the 500 block of Leila Avenue.

Police said they seized cocaine worth about $18,000, crystal methamphetamine worth about $2,500, marijuana worth about $360 and 1.1 kilograms of an unknown white powder. They also seized a loaded sawed-off rifle, cash and several thousand dollars worth of clothes and jewelry.

Fourteen people were arrested and charged with a slew of drug and weapon related offences.

Officials said the Project Central investigation is ongoing.