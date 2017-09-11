Winnipeg is one of many cities making a bid to become Amazon’s second North American headquarters.

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister wants to see a ‘Team Manitoba’ approach to attracting the Seattle-based business to the city, and Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman is on board.

“Let’s go for it. Let’s work in partnership with the province,” said Bowman.

Winnipeg entrepreneur Chris Johnson thinks the city would be a good fit.

"Part of you is sitting there saying they're going to suck up all of our staff, and maybe I'll go look at Amazon, but realistically, I think it means we're going to have to attract a lot of people into the province to fill these roles," said Johnson, who is the co-founder and CEO of Permission Click.

Amazon announced last week it’s looking for its second headquarters, something it’s calling ‘HQ2.’

The company said it will invest $5-billion U.S. to develop the site. It said it would employ as many as 50,000 people within 10 years.

While Winnipeg doesn’t meet all of the requirements Amazon is looking for, like population size, Bowman said it’s still worth a shot.

“Worst case scenario we learn from it. We learn what we can do better as a major city, as a growing city, to continue to try to attract large investments from out of the country.”

Potential subsidies and incentives have yet to be discussed by ‘Team Manitoba.’

If Winnipeg is chosen as ‘HQ2,’ Johnson said it’s a big deal, and could eventually mean more business for the city.

“It also means there’s a huge talent pool of people who are probably going to look for some side hustle, some moonlighting. Some people who will invest their time and expertise, and then they may jump out and help found those companies.”

Johnson said similar cases have happened in other tech markets, like Waterloo, Ont., where RIM was founded.

On Saturday, Pallister released a statement saying, “With our central location in North America, our transportation infrastructure, our well-educated workforce, our plentiful green energy and the lowest cost of doing business in the continent, Winnipeg is the best choice to be the home of Amazon’s HQ2.”

Cities have until October 19 to submit proposals online to become Amazon’s second home. The selected city is expected to be announced in 2018.