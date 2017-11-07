A letter carrier who delivered a package to a law office prior to an explosion was called by the Crown today in the trial for accused letter bomber Guido Amsel.

Amsel has pleaded not guilty to five counts of attempted murder and several explosives-related charges after letter bombs were sent to two Winnipeg law firms and his ex-wife’s workplace in July 2015.

James Watson told court he dropped off a package about the size of his palm in a bubble-wrapped envelope one day before lawyer Maria Mitousis was seriously injured when a mail bomb detonated in her law office on River Ave.

The day after delivering the package, Watson said he was on the same mail route and testified hearing sirens in the area and seeing police outside the law firm, but it didn’t occur to him until later that day what he had been carrying around.

"I went home. I had turned on the news,” said Watson. “It just occurred to me that I was more than likely the one who delivered it."

“I do remember something being hard in it.”

Watson testified debris from the envelope which was pieced together by police and photographed as part of court evidence appears to be the same package he delivered, but during cross-examination he said he couldn’t be 100 per cent certain.

A postal inspector told court the mailing origin of the package could not be traced.

The trial continues Wednesday morning.