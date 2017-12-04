

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- A Liberal member of Parliament from Quebec is accusing a Conservative MP of making comments towards her that were "humiliating" and "sexual in nature."

Sherry Romanado stunned the House of Commons into silence when she rose to make the allegations shortly after question period.

Romanado says Conservative MP James Bezan made remarks that she described as "inappropriate, humiliating and unwanted comments" that were sexual in nature.

She says the comments have caused her great stress and negatively affected her work environment.

Romanado's comments came after Bezan rose in the House of Commons earlier Monday and offered an apology for unspecified remarks, without going into detail.

In a statement Monday afternoon, Bezan clarified the wording of the comment he had apologized for.

The statement said that on May 2, he said “this isn’t my idea of a threesome” while posing for a photo with an MP and another person.

Bezan acknowledged the statement was “inappropriate and flippant” and said he participated in a human resources review process after a formal complaint was made to the Chief Human Resources Officer on May 10.

He also said he apologize in writing, and that the CHRO did not find the comment constituted sexual harassment or recommend disciplinary action be taken.

Bezan also said he completed sensitivity training and has agreed to participate in mediation.

Romanado is her party's junior minister for veterans affairs, while Bezan is the Conservative party's defence critic.

With files from CTV Winnipeg