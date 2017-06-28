The Manitoba government is expanding a life-jacket borrowing program to Birds Hill Provincial Park.

"Effective immediately, there is a limited supply of life jackets available for public use at Birds Hill Provincial Park with an expectation to review the program and consider growing it further in the future," said a spokesperson in an email to CTV News.

The expanded program comes on the same day as a report reviewing beach safety, from the Department of Sustainable Development.

The review was released almost one year after two children drowned at Grand Beach Provincial Park in August 2016. A 22-year-old man drowned at Bird Hill Provincial Park just a few weeks later.

The review found that in both cases emergency protocol was followed by all agencies including the beach safety officers, RCMP, paramedics and STARS Air Ambulance.

The report said factors," present in both cases related to child supervision and swimming skills, especially in the case of new Canadians".

The spokesperson said part of the review examined the life-jacket borrowing program already offered at St. Malo Provincial Park.

"This program was found to be a success and our government is now seeking ways to expand this program in Manitoba,” the spokesperson said.

The Lifesaving Society - Manitoba Branch said Wednesday that it supports the expansion of the life-jacket program, but would like to see lifeguards monitoring beaches.

"You are directly responsible for your children, for the people that you are taking care of," said water smart coordinator Christopher Love.

"The lifeguards are there whether it's a pool or a waterfront, as an extra level of security."

Love said education and active supervision is key, which means being able to see kids and know what they're doing at all times. Love said if kids are under the age of six, it's important to stay within arm’s reach of the child at all times, so the supervisor can grab the child or the child can grab the supervise if anything happens.