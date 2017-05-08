Featured
Lighthouse Mission seeks help after flooding forces closure
A crushed drain pipe has caused serious flooding at Lighthouse Mission. (Source: Lighthouse Mission)
Published Monday, May 8, 2017
Last Updated Monday, May 8, 2017 10:16AM CST
Lighthouse Mission is temporarily shut down due to serious flooding caused by a crushed drain pipe.
It has lost many freezer and pantry food items, and has sustained significant property damage.
Lighthouse Mission is currently negotiating insurance coverage, but in the meantime, it’s asking the public for help in raising $20,000 to reopen as soon as possible.
Donations can be made online here or by calling 204-943-9669.
