A Manitoba Hutterite colony is picking up the pieces after a massive fire engulfed its community shop.

The blaze broke out early Monday morning at the shop on the Decker Hutterite Colony, about 115 kilometres northwest of Brandon, Man. The space is a multi-purpose facility that stores everything from vehicles, to small appliances, to farming equipment.

Decker Colony School Principal Mark Waldner said the fire was caused by a lightning strike. He said members of the community began fighting the blaze around 5 a.m.

“By the time we got there, it was basically out of control,” Waldner said by phone Tuesday. “It was like an inferno. It was quite dangerous.”

Making the fight more complicated was the fact that the colony’s fire truck was housed in the shop.

Waldner said they were able to remove it and eventually use it to fight the fire. Members of the community also used water trucks and hoses to douse any flames.

Fire crews from Miniota, Shoal Lake, Birtle and Hamiota arrived at around 6 a.m. to aid in the fight.

They got the blaze under control at around 11 a.m., Waldner said. They were able to save the eastern portion of the building, and kept the flames from reaching the colony’s nearby water treatment facility.

However, countless pieces of vital equipment were damaged.

“There were four or five pickup trucks, gators, quads, lawnmowers,” Waldner said. “People are a bit traumatized, I should say.”

Waldner said they have insurance, but the loss will cause problems for the community that relies on the equipment that was heavily damaged or burnt beyond use.

“We’ll either be driving with smoke damaged vehicles, or we’ll have to get some replacements very quickly,” he said. “There certainly are going to be interruptions to services.”

The important thing, Waldner said, is no one was hurt.

“This is just material stuff that was lost. There’s no loss of life. Things worked out in the end,” he said.