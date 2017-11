CTV Winnipeg





CTV Winnipeg will be livestreaming the National Remembrance Day Ceremony from the National War Memorial in Ottawa on Saturday, Nov. 11 beginning at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Here’s a list of Remembrance Day events going on around Winnipeg and Manitoba this Saturday:

Winnipeg Remembrance Day Service:

Date: Nov. 11, 2017

Time: 10:15 a.m.

Location: RBC Convention Centre, Winnipeg

Address: 375 York Ave.

Royal Winnipeg Rifles Remembrance Day Ceremony

Date: Nov. 11, 2017

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Location: Vimy Ridge Memorial Park, Winnipeg

Address: Portage Avenue at Home Street

Valour Road Remembrance Day Ceremony

Date: Nov. 11, 2017

Time: 10:45 a.m.

Location: Valour Road Commemorative Plaza on Sargent Avenue

Minto Armouries Remembrance Day Parade

Date: Nov. 11, 2017

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Location: Minto Armoury, Winnipeg

Address: 969 St. Matthews Ave.

Remembrance Day Ceremony- Anavets Assiniboia

Date: Nov. 11, 2017

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Location: Anavets Assiniboia Unit #283, Winnipeg

Address: 3584 Portage Ave.

St. Norbert's Remembrance Day Service

Date: Nov. 11, 2017

Time: 10:45 a.m.

Location: St. Norbert Cemetary - Rue St. Therese Street

Address: 3459 Pembina Highway

HMCS Chippawa Remembrance Day Service

Date: Nov. 11, 2017

Time: 9:30 a.m.

Location: Naval Museum of Manitoba

Address: 1 Navy Way

McGregor Armoury Remembrance Day Service

Date: Nov. 11, 2017

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Location: McGregor Armoury/ Fort Garry Horse

Address: 551 Machray Ave.

Legions across the city are also holding services:

Royal Canadian Legion - Brooklands and Weston

Date: Nov. 11, 2017

Time: 10:45 a.m.

Location: Branch 2

Address: 1613 Logan Ave.

Royal Canadian Legion - Charleswood

Date: Nov. 11, 2017

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Location: Oak Park High School

Address: 820 Charleswood Road

Royal Canadian Legion - Elmwood

Date: Nov. 11, 2017

Time: 10:50 a.m.

Location: Branch 9

Address: 920 Nairn Ave.

Royal Canadian Legion - Fort Garry

Date: Nov. 11, 2017

Time: 9 a.m.

Location: Branch 90

Address: 1125 Pembina Hwy

Royal Canadian Legion - Henderson Highway

Date: Nov. 11, 2017

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Location: East View Community Church

Address: 3500 DeVries Ave.

Royal Canadian Legion - Norwood/ St. Boniface

Date: Nov. 11, 2017

Time: 10:15 a.m.

Location: Branch 43

Address: 134 Marion Street

Royal Canadian Legion - Prince Edward

Date: Nov. 11, 2017

Time: 10:50 a.m.

Location: Alphonsus Parish Hall

Address: 341 Munroe Ave.

Royal Canadian Legion - St. James

Date: Nov. 11, 2017

Time: 10:45 a.m.

Location: Bruce Park and Branch 4

Address: 1966 Portage Ave.

Royal Canadian Legion - Transcona

Date: Nov. 11, 2017

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Location: Branch 7

Address: 117 Regent Ave. East

Royal Canadian Legion - Ukrainian Canadian

Date: Nov. 11, 2017

Time: 12:00 p.m.

Location: Branch 141

Address: 618 Selkirk Ave.

Royal Canadian Legion - West Kildonan

Date: Nov. 11, 2017

Time: 10:55 a.m.

Location: Banquet Hall at West Kildonan Legion

Address: 1748 Main Street

Royal Canadian Legion - Winnipeg Beach

Date: Nov. 11, 2017

Time: 10:45 a.m.

Location: Branch 61

Address: 20 Hamilton Ave., Winnipeg Beach, MB

Royal Canadian Legion - Winnipeg South Osborne

Date: Nov. 11, 2017

Time: 11 a.m.

Location: Branch 252

Address: 426 Osborne Street

Royal Canadian Legion - Selkirk

Date: Nov. 11, 2017

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Location: Selkirk Recreation Complex

Address: 180 Easton Drive, Selkirk, MB

Royal Canadian Legion - Stonewall

Date: Nov. 11, 2017

Time: 10:45 a.m.

Location: Branch 52

Address: 459 Main Street, Stonewall, MB