

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police are investigating what led up to a bizarre incident in St. Vital Tuesday.

Police said a woman was driving near St. Mary’s Road and Meadowood Drive when a 29-year-old man got into her vehicle and threatened her to drive him.

Const. Jay Murray said it’s believed he was being chased by two women at the time.

“We haven’t identified these females, and that’s one of the reasons we’re still unsure how this male sustained his injuries,” Murray said.

The man got out of the woman's vehicle and was acting erratically.

“He was very agitated, and I know the victim in the first vehicle was very traumatized by the incident,” Murray said.

The man tried to get into a second vehicle, but was unsuccessful.

He did manage to get into a third vehicle and was driven a short distance. Police arrived on scene soon after.

Rich Hince lives on River Avenue, close to the area where police eventually arrested the injured man.

He heard his dog barking, and went outside to see what the commotion was.

“This guy was literally flinging himself into the vehicles. I’ve never seen anything like that,” Hince said.

“He was full force onto the vehicles, falling onto the pavement, getting up and doing it again,” he said.

As a driver himself, Hince said it was shocking to watch.

“One truck literally hopped right over the curb to go around,” he said.

The man had a laceration to his upper body. He was taken to hospital in critical condition, but has since been upgraded to unstable.

Officers said they’ve since found out the man was injured at a residence in the first 100 block of Glen Meadow Street.

Emma Hanslip is a resident manager at Glen Meadows Apartments. She said she arrived to a troubling scene Tuesday afternoon

“I came in and the glass was busted on the fire extinguisher,” Hanslip said.

“There was blood all over.”

Hanslip said there was also a blood trail going down the stairs and out into the street.

“For me, it was kind of scary,” she said.

Hanslip said she was concerned for the safety of residents and called police. She said they came to the building, and eventually told her they had taken an injured man to hospital.

“They said they found him somewhere on St. Mary’s, but they didn’t say where.”

Hanslip said she was surprised such a thing would happen in the middle of the afternoon at the building where she works.

“I expect it maybe on a weekend, if that. Somewhere else, not here.”

The injured man will face mischief and threat related charges, officers said.