A barn fire killed livestock and caused tens of thousands of dollars in damages overnight in St. Pierre-Jolys.

The fire broke out at a private property on La Fourche Road around 8 p.m. Wednesday. The barn was fully engulfed when the St. Pierre Fire Department arrived.

The extreme wind and cold temperatures, combined with the feed and other materials inside the barn, and the fact that it was an old structure with wood shavings in the walls, made fighting the fire a challenge, Chief Martin Morrissette of the SPFD told CTV News.

“With the wind and the dust and the feed, that’s just fuel and it gets out of hand like crazy,” he said.

The wind also sprayed water and ice back at the firefighters.

The owners had several dozen chickens, along with goats, sheep, rabbits and cats, all of which he said perished in the fire, Morrissette said.

The fire was completely out around 3 a.m.

Fire crews from St. Malo also responded to the fire. In total, around 30 firefighters were on scene.

There is no official damage estimate, but Morrissette estimates that it is higher than $50,000.

No one was injured in the fire.