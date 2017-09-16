Religious and not-for-profit cemeteries in Winnipeg are set to get a requested tax break.

A report to the mayor’s Executive Policy Committee is recommending frontage levies be waived for 13 cemeteries.

It says unlike other entities, religious and non-profit cemeteries have limited ability to earn revenue.

If approved by city council the exemption would cost the city $60,000 a year.

The report says the changes would come into force Jan. 1, 2018.