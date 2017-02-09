Teachers in some Winnipeg schools are learning new ways to react in the case of a school shooting.

The Winnipeg Police Service is recommending schools improve lockdown procedures.

The traditional response sees teachers and students lock the door, turn off the lights and hide in a corner or under their desks and stay put until police arrive.

However, Winnipeg school safety officer Const. Vern Novalkowski said more options need to be considered to lower the risk of being injured or killed.

"There's not one set response for every situation,” Novalkowski added.

Winnipeg officers have been trained in a U.S. strategy known as ALICE. It stands for Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter and Evacuate.

Its purpose is to have a communication system in place to make sure teachers and students know a shooter has entered the school, so they can react as soon as possible. After locking the door of the room, the group barricades it with furniture and if it is safe to exit the school, teachers and students should do so.

"It's about giving them the safest options and letting them make those decisions in that time of crisis,” Novalkowski said.

Mom Stephanie Mackenzie, who has two daughters in grades two and four, said ALICE makes sense.

"If they figure it's best to get the kids out, than they can get the kids out. Whereas before it’s just duck and cover,” Mackenzie said.

All six Winnipeg school divisions have lock down strategies in place. Some are incorporating elements of ALICE, others like the St. James-Assiniboia School Division are sticking with an RCMP protocol to secure the room and hide.

However, most are shying away from one of the more controversial aspects, using countering measures against the shooter, from throwing objects to cause a distraction and to even tackling the suspect.

"Having people trained to counter an assailant would be difficult,” said Chris Broughton, vice-chair Winnipeg School Division.

Teachers have reservations as well, such as concerns over liability and student safety.

"If a teacher initiates a counter measure as taught by ALICE and a child is harmed as a result of it, it would be difficult to obviously live with,” said Norman Gould, president of the Manitoba Teachers Society.

Even the RCMP recommends against countering.

In a 2013 handbook on enhancing school lockdowns, Mounties said most shooters are homicidal and suicidal.

"Therefore confronting such a threat is a very dangerous proposition for anyone. While some situations have been resolved by non-police intervention, this should be left to the police,” Novalkowski said.

However, Novalkowski said countering tactics could include techniques like making noise to distract the suspect, and putting distance between yourself and the shooter.

"This is your last resort option, that is if somebody comes in to this room right now and starts attacking people,” Novalkowski added.

Pembina Trails School Division is the only school division to fully embrace ALICE, including countering. Officers have trained teachers and administrative staff in the division.

At École Crane police have been reading a book to students called "I'm not scared, I'm prepared." It teaches students they are the sheep, the teacher is the shepherd and if a wolf gets in try to ruin his day. The book includes countering measures, such as throwing objects and making noise.