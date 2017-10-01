Featured
Logan Avenue closed, serious crash involving pedestrian: Police
Winnipeg police have closed off Logan Avenue between Cecil Street and Weston Street. (Owen Swinn/CTV Winnipeg)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Sunday, October 1, 2017 12:24PM CST
Last Updated Sunday, October 1, 2017 1:49PM CST
UPDATE: Winnipeg Police said Logan Ave remains closed. Officers are on scene investigating a serious crash involving a pedestrian.
Police confirmed emergency crews are on scene.
The public is asked to avoid the area.
More details to come.
