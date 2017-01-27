Featured
Lombard Place re-opened after police find 'suspicious package'
Officers were called to Lombard Place near Portage and Main around 12:30 p.m. Police tape had been drawn across the street and numerous police vehicles were on scene. (Photo: Jon Hendricks/CTV Winnipeg)
Cameron MacLean, CTV Winnipeg
Published Friday, January 27, 2017 2:23PM CST
Last Updated Friday, January 27, 2017 2:52PM CST
Winnipeg police blocked off streets downtown after a report of a suspicious package.
Officers were called to Lombard Place near Portage and Main around 12:30 p.m. Police tape had been drawn across the street and numerous police vehicles were on scene.
Around 2:30 p.m., WPS announced that the scene had been cleared and the area re-opened to the public.
