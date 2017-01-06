

Emad Agahi , CTV Winnipeg





The Transcona Nationals, a community football club that has been around since 1912, finds itself in danger of folding because registration is down and costs are up.

According to its president Krista Ducharme, the club is $40,000 in debt, and is desperately trying to fundraise.

"We're now at a point where we need to pay the city for our lease or they are going to remove us from our premises," she said.

She said interest in football has dropped year over year and with it, fewer kids have registered.

The club provides all players with equipment needed to play and has to pay for the cost of three playing fields.

Last year, club board members were forced to cut their own grass to cut costs.

“It wasn't that long ago that we had 12 teams out of the Nationals and we are down to 5,” Ducharme said. “If we had those numbers again we could run no problem."

David Chartrand, a coach with the club, says effects of low numbers were also felt on the field.

“Last year, we actually had to forfeit two games because of injuries and not enough players,” he said.

In the Kwiatek household, the potential end of the football organization means three brothers could find themselves without a team next season.

"I don't know what I would do if there was no football team," said Zack Kwiatek.

Zack, 12, and his two brothers Brody and Kienen all play for the Transcona Nationals.

"Losing this can affect them in a big way,” their father Peter Kiatek said. “It would be sad and I don't want that to happen to them or any kids in Transcona"

The club is hosting local fundraisers and has also started a GoFundMe campaign.

Ducharme said more than 150 kids in Transcona play football for the club.

If the organization folds, all of them will need to either find other teams to play for, or not play at all.