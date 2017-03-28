Featured
Long term sex offender at large, recently seen in Winnipeg: police
Police said Christopher Edwin Murdock was designated a long term offender in 2002 after a number of sexual assault convictions. He also has a long history of alcohol and substance abuse. (Source: Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, March 28, 2017 4:13PM CST
The Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit is warning the public that a long term offender is currently at large.
The unit said Christopher Edwin Murdock didn’t check in with his parole officer on Tuesday. Correctional Service Canada issued a Canada-wide warrant for being unlawfully at large.
Police said Murdock was designated a long term offender in 2002 after a number of sexual assault convictions. He also has a long history of alcohol and substance abuse.
The unit said Murdock was recently seen in the Winnipeg area, but may also be in the Fisher Branch or Fisher River areas.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the unit at 204-984-1888. After business hours, you can also contact your local RCMP detachment, the Winnipeg Police Service at 204-986-6222 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.
