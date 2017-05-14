

CTV Winnipeg





A woman organizing a ceremony to honour Canadian soldiers has been reunited with the missing pieces of her ceremony decor.

On Saturday, CTV News reported that 12 flag poles meant to honour 128,000 Canadians who've died this past century fell off the back of a truck in between Winnipeg and Beausejour.

After CTV News ran the story, a family found them and contacted the rightful owner.

The captain of the Beausejour Air Cadet squadron said it's awesome to know there are a lot of caring people out there.