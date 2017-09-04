Featured
Lost parrot returns home
An African grey parrot named Al flew out of his home on Paddington Road on Saturday morning. (Source: Facebook/Craig Wallace)
Published Monday, September 4, 2017 5:15PM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, September 5, 2017 7:02AM CST
It may not be every day that an exotic parrot goes missing in Winnipeg, but two flew the coop this weekend in Winnipeg.
A Transcona family was reunited with its beloved pet, a red and purple eclectus parrot named Maleficent, on Monday, less than 24 hours after it escaped.
Meantime, on the south side of Winnipeg, another family also searched for a missing bird.
An African grey parrot named Al flew out of his home on Paddington Road on Saturday morning, but has since been found.
His owner, Cory Barnes-Wallace, told CTV News he received several reports of sightings.