It may not be every day that an exotic parrot goes missing in Winnipeg, but two flew the coop this weekend in Winnipeg.

A Transcona family was reunited with its beloved pet, a red and purple eclectus parrot named Maleficent, on Monday, less than 24 hours after it escaped.

Meantime, on the south side of Winnipeg, another family also searched for a missing bird.

An African grey parrot named Al flew out of his home on Paddington Road on Saturday morning, but has since been found.

His owner, Cory Barnes-Wallace, told CTV News he received several reports of sightings.