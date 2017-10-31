

CTV Winnipeg





The Manitoba Museum says it will make a permanent home for Louis Riel’s walking stick in an updated gallery after the item was donated to the museum.

But some are saying a more appropriate home would be with the Metis people.

The walking stick has been on display at the Manitoba Museum since January, on loan from the Royal Winnipeg Rifles Regimental Museum.

The decision to donate it to the Manitoba Museum was made “in hopes that the widest possible audience would have an opportunity to appreciate the significance of this artifact,” said the museum in a statement.

The museum said the walking stick will eventually be on, display in the Grasslands Gallery, which is being revitalized through a fundraising effort.

“This walking stick is emblematic of Riel’s journeys and quest for Métis rights throughout his life,” said Roland Sawatzky, the Manitoba Museum’s curator of history.

But Jesse Donovan, a former reservist, says he's baffled because the military should have returned the walking stick to the Metis people as part of a broader pledge by Canada to repatriate artifacts.

Donovan has started a petition to have the walking stick returned, with the hope that it will be transferred to a Metis heritage centre in Winnipeg, once one is built.

