The Louis Riel School Division will not be canceling any student trips to the United States in the wake of President Donald Trump's now suspended travel ban.

“When we heard about this kind of a ban, we immediately took a look,” said division superintendent Duane Brothers.

"We asked our staff to check if all of our students going, have passports that would allow them entry to United States.“

Brothers explained the division found there to be several schools with scheduled trips to the US in the spring – but none will be affected.

He said no traveling student has a passport from one of the seven Muslim-majority countries listed on Trump’s travel ban.

Brothers also explained, had there been a student who would have to stay back from a scheduled trip due to the travel ban, the division might have considered canceling that trip for everyone.

“If one on our team can't go because of their passport then maybe that's a choice that we need to make to go travel somewhere else," he added.

Louis Riel School Division trustees agreed to discuss student travel to the US in more detail at a later meeting.