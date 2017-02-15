Featured
'Love Actually' update to air on 'Red Nose Day Special'
Hugh Grant will be among several cast members from the 2003 film, "Love Actually," returning for a 10-minute reunion film airing as part of Comic Relief's "Red Nose Day Special Day" on NBC in May. (Source: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, February 15, 2017 12:07PM CST
NEW YORK -- Whatever happened to the characters from "Love Actually"?
Viewers will find out thanks to Richard Curtis, the writer-director of the beloved 2003 feature, who has created a short reunion film to air as part of Comic Relief's "Red Nose Day Special" on NBC in May.
Cast members revisiting their roles from the romantic comedy include Hugh Grant, Keira Knightley, Andrew Lincoln, Colin Firth, Liam Neeson, Bill Nighy and Rowan Atkinson.
The 10-minute "special sketch" is from Curtis, who promises it will be "very much in the spirit of the original film and of Red Nose Day."
"The Red Nose Day Special," which airs for its third year on NBC on May 24, is produced by Curtis. On British TV, it -- and the reunion film -- will air March 24.
MOST WATCHED
More news from Winnipeg
- Kum Koon Garden among restaurants shut down for health violations
- 'Love Actually' update to air on 'Red Nose Day Special'
- Request for public inquiry tabled after Winnipeg police HQ fallout
- 'We Care Quilt' at U of W a new symbol of honour for MMIW
- Transit workers hold vigil for driver fatally stabbed on U of M campus