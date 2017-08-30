A Winnipeg teen is speaking out about a violent attack near St. Vital skate park.

Jeremy Werry, 15, witnessed the aftermath of the machete attack which left his friend, 14, seriously hurt.

When Werry showed up to the skate park to ride his BMX bike Sunday just before 3 p.m. he said the place was surrounded by yellow tape and first responders were on scene tending to his friend whose face had been slashed with a machete.

"I didn't even know what to really think because I saw my friend in a pool of blood and then you're thinking like, what the...what the heck," said Werry. "He's going to have a scar for the rest of his life. He got hit pretty dead on in the face and half his cheek was hanging. It was deep."

Winnipeg police said the attack occurred after one group of teens tried robbing the 14-year-old victim and two other teens in a nearby wooded area.

Nadine Duncan arrived at the skate park with her 13 and 14-year-old sons moments after the attack occurred.

“I heard a commotion,” said Duncan. “The kid was screaming. I thought he had fallen off his bike.”

“He had a very wide wound on his face. It was gaping on his cheek from his lip to his ear.”

Duncan said she helped the victim before paramedics arrived on scene, using a toque the boy was wearing to apply pressure to the wound.

She said he also had a wound on his shoulder.

“It was pretty shocking,” said Duncan. “That could’ve been my kid.”

Police arrested two 17-year-old boys and an 18-year-old.

All three are facing assault and robbery charges.