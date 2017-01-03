

CTV Winnipeg





St. Pierre-Jolys RCMP are investigating an assault at a Niverville, Man. home where a man was attacked with a machete.

Around 1:40 a.m. on Tuesday officers were called to the residence in the southwest area of the town, which is approximately 40 kilometres south of Winnipeg.

Police said the homeowner heard activity in his detached garage and when he entered, he was confronted by three men. They all had their faces covered, police said.

According to RCMP, one of the suspects struck the homeowner with a machete and then the three men fled. Police are unsure if they were in a vehicle or on foot.

The homeowner, a 43-year-old man, sustained serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

Neighbours told CTV News, RCMP were canvassing the community for more information.

"They [the RCMP] were just asking if we heard anything, seen anything suspicious," said Niverville resident Chris Murphy. "It's kind of concerning living so close to something like that, that could happen in a small town."

Niverville mayor Myron Dyck said the incident prompted a discussion about safety at a regularly scheduled town council meeting Tuesday morning. Dyck said crime is always a concern and that council continues to lobby for a greater RCMP presence in Niverville.

Dyck said Niverville's Citizens On Patrol Program doesn't have as many members as it used to. He said the town is looking for more volunteers to help serve as the eyes and ears for the RCMP.

Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to contact St. Pierre-Jolys RCMP at 204-433-7908, or contact Manitoba Crime Stoppers.

The investigation is ongoing.

With files from Josh Crabb.