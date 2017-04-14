A Winnipeg non-profit that serves some of the city’s most vulnerable people is facing layoffs and service cuts.

The Main Street Project’s Intoxicated Persons Detention Area, also called the ‘drunk tank’, might have to scale back its hours.

Police bring publicly intoxicated people in their custody to the program. They’re screened by paramedics before they’re checked in. Then they’re put in a cell and monitored until they are sober enough to be released.

MSP Executive Director Rick Lees said the program has been operating at a loss of about $100,000 a year.

As early as next month, the program’s hours may be scaled back.

"We'd obviously never want to do it,” Lees said. “It would always be a last resort and we'd want to do it in the least impactful way,” he said.

Lees said if more funding isn’t found, he’ll have to cut day service and potentially lay off some staff.

“Because of the 11,500 people (who use the program annually), we now know 18 to 20 per cent come in in the day, so that still leaves 80 per cent at night,” he said.

They’re not the only layoffs on the horizon at MSP. The Manitoba Government and General Employees Union said eight of its members have already been given pink slips, and there are another two who may also be affected by the cuts.

MGEU President Michelle Gawronsky blames the layoffs on funding cuts.

“MSP helps some of Winnipeg’s most vulnerable citizens in their most desperate times. How can the government turn their backs on people so desperately in need of help?” she said.

Lees, however, said the organization hasn’t had any funding cuts, but also hasn’t had any increased funding.

He said the layoffs are to hire more full-time staff with a higher skill set who are better equipped to deal with the complex needs of their clients.

“It’s creating another class of employee, which is a case worker and addictions counsellors,” he said. “It’s upping our game.”

A final decision on the program’s hours has not been made. Lees said he will have to make a final decision by the end of April 2017.