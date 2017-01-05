The Manitoba Child Care Association's latest survey on child care availability found the majority of business leaders who responded are concerned about the lack of spaces, but don't see themselves as part of the solution.

Seventy-six per cent of respondents to the Probe Research survey said the lack of child care in Manitoba is a serious issue for businesses.

Meanwhile, 63 per cent of respondents said government should have no role helping companies open on-site workplace daycares. Only 24 per cent of respondents think government should help companies create child care for employees.

One-quarter of respondents said a shortage of early childhood educators is one of the barriers to creating on-site daycares.

MCCA executive director Pat Wege estimated there are fewer than 20 on-site child care centres in Manitoba workplaces. She said adding more would be a benefit to both businesses and employees.

"Workplace child care is definitely worth investigating," Wege said. "Workplace child care is not a huge part of the child care landscape in Manitoba, but I think going forward that there were some employers who indicated some interest. I would call it lukewarm on the part of the business community."

There are more than 15,000 children on the province's waiting list for licensed child care.

Wege said the provincial government needs to develop a multi-pronged approach to deal with the lack of spaces and believes workplace child care could play a role.