Firearm charges have been laid after police said a man accidentally shot himself in a cab.

Police said the incident happened April 6 at 8 a.m. Two men got into a cab in the 2100 block of Gallagher Avenue and asked to be driven to a nearby address.

While driving, police said one of the men took out a sawed-off shotgun from a bag and gave it to the other man, who concealed it.

The cab stopped to drop the men off in the 1200 block of Alexander Avenue. Police said one of the men accidentally shot himself in the lower body as he tried to get out of the cab. The other man fled with the shotgun as the cab drove the injured man to a nearby hospital.

Police launched an investigation, and arrested the man who shot himself.

Officers said Sean Roy Martin, 24, from Winnipeg was charged with a number of firearm-related offences.

On June 14, another man was found in the 1200 block of Alexander Avenue and arrested in connection with the incident.

Mark Douglas Rodgers, 25, from Winnipeg was charged with a number of firearm-related offences.

Both were detained in custody.