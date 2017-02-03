The Winnipeg Police Service said a man charged in a slew of attacks in the Exchange District is now facing charges linked to additional attacks.

Police said on Jan. 31 that Jesse Neil Nedohin, 21, was charged in connection with five separate stabbings that sent six men to hospital between Jan. 13 and Jan. 30.

The incidents all happened in the Exchange District, including a stabbing involving a student at Red River College’s Exchange District Campus, police said. All the victims were taken to hospital for numerous injuries and are now in stable condition.

Police said Friday Nedohin has been charged in connection with two additional incidents.

The first happened on Jan. 30 at around 7:40 p.m., police said. According to the WPS, a man was stabbed in an unprovoked attack in the 300 block of Portage Avenue. He was treated in hospital and released.

Later that night, another man was attacked in the 300 block of Donald Street, but he was able to fight off the assailant without being injured, police said.

Nedohin has been charged with additional assault and weapon-related charges.