

Emad Agahi, CTV Winnipeg





The man accused in the Tina Fontaine homicide case made a brief appearance in provincial court Wednesday.

Raymond Cormier's court appearance was in relation to a Law Enforcement Review Agency complaint he made against the Winnipeg Police Service.

Cormier alleged police falsified evidence to connect him to Fontaine's murder.

The complaint was originally denied, but now Cormier is appealing that decision in provincial court.

On Wednesday, a request by Cormier's lawyer that the appeal hearing be pushed to a further date was approved.

Another hearing was scheduled for Feb. 22.

Cormier, 53, is charged with second degree murder in the death of 15-year-old Fontaine.

Fontaine’s body was found in the Red River in August 2014, a few weeks after she was reported missing.