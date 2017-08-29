The man accused of stabbing a 15-year-old girl inside a Winkler church appeared in a Manitoba courtroom Tuesday morning.

Sheriffs escorted Maksym Kravchenko into Morden Provincial Court.

The 39-year-old has been charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The judge ordered an assessment to determine if Kravchenko is fit to stand trial.

The Winkler Police Service says a girl was stabbed at least twice inside the women's washroom at the Pembina Valley Baptist Church Sunday following a service.

Pastor Michael Sullivant, who was present in the courtroom, tells CTV News Kravchenko speaks Russian and Ukrainian, and very little English.

A translator was also present in the courtroom.

In a statement on the church's website, Sullivant says the 15-year-old girl underwent surgery in Winnipeg following the attack, and is in stable condition.

Kravchenko is expected to meet with a physiatrist before his case is back in a Winnipeg courtroom on Thursday.