Man accused of stabbing Winkler teen makes court appearance
Sheriffs escorted Maksym Kravchenko into Morden Provincial Court Tuesday morning. (Source: Beth Macdonell/CTV News)
Published Tuesday, August 29, 2017 10:45AM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, August 29, 2017 3:33PM CST
The man accused of stabbing a 15-year-old girl inside a Winkler church appeared in a Manitoba courtroom Tuesday morning.
Sheriffs escorted Maksym Kravchenko into Morden Provincial Court.
The 39-year-old has been charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
The judge ordered an assessment to determine if Kravchenko is fit to stand trial.
The Winkler Police Service says a girl was stabbed at least twice inside the women's washroom at the Pembina Valley Baptist Church Sunday following a service.
Pastor Michael Sullivant, who was present in the courtroom, tells CTV News Kravchenko speaks Russian and Ukrainian, and very little English.
A translator was also present in the courtroom.
In a statement on the church's website, Sullivant says the 15-year-old girl underwent surgery in Winnipeg following the attack, and is in stable condition.
Kravchenko is expected to meet with a physiatrist before his case is back in a Winnipeg courtroom on Thursday.