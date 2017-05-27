

Nolan Kowal, CTV Winnipeg





A man was airlifted to hospital Friday afternoon after falling down a 20-foot embankment into the Red River on a riding lawnmower.

STARS Air Ambulance was called to the man’s residence in Selkirk and firefighters performed a high-angle rescue.

He was transported via helicopter to Health Sciences Centre shortly before 3 p.m. with serious injuries.

The man’s identity is unknown at this point.