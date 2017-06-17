Featured
Man airlifted to hospital after rollover: RCMP
CTV Winnipeg
Published Saturday, June 17, 2017 5:39PM CST
A 21-year-old man was airlifted to hospital late Friday afternoon after his truck rolled, RCMP said.
The Mounties said it happened on Raleigh Street east of Selkirk around 5 p.m. in the RM of St. Clements just east of Goodman Road.
The man suffered non-life threatening injuries. There were no other passengers in the truck, RCMP said.
RCMP said alcohol was a factor in the crash and they are unsure if the man was wearing a seatbelt or not.
The investigation is ongoing.