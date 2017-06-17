

CTV Winnipeg





A 21-year-old man was airlifted to hospital late Friday afternoon after his truck rolled, RCMP said.

The Mounties said it happened on Raleigh Street east of Selkirk around 5 p.m. in the RM of St. Clements just east of Goodman Road.

The man suffered non-life threatening injuries. There were no other passengers in the truck, RCMP said.

RCMP said alcohol was a factor in the crash and they are unsure if the man was wearing a seatbelt or not.

The investigation is ongoing.