Man arrested after multiple break-ins at seniors’ home
CTV Winnipeg
Published Friday, December 23, 2016 12:35PM CST
Police arrested a man after a series of break-ins at a St. Boniface seniors’ complex.
The suspect had been employed as a maintenance worker.
Multiple suites were broken into between early October and mid-November. Police said personal items were taken.
Cory Charles Hughes, 28, is facing charges of break and enter to commit theft and break and enter with intent.