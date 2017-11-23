

CTV Winnipeg





A 25-year-old man is in police custody after he allegedly robbed a convenience store and threatened staff before also trying to break into a gas bar and attempting to steal a car.

Police said it happened Tuesday around 10 p.m. when a commercial robbery was reported at a convenience store in the 100 block of Salter Street. A male suspect allegedly threatened staff and stole a number of items. He then left the store but returned to steal more.

When the suspect returned a third time, police said staff had locked the door. The man then threatened staff before leaving.

Police said the suspect then headed to a gas bar across the street but was unable to get inside. Again, the man threatened staff and then broke a window. The suspect was then restrained by staff who turned him over to police.

Police also learned that after leaving the first store, the suspect tried unsuccessfully to steal a car from a woman in the nearby area. The woman left, and investigators want to speak to her. They can be reached at 204-986-6219.

Aaron Jay Ross has been charged with two counts of robbery, four counts of uttering threats, and mischief under $5,000.

He remains in custody.