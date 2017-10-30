

CTV Winnipeg





A 43-year-old Winnipeg man is facing multiple charges after police recovered a firearm and drugs during a raid.

Police said the investigation began earlier this month.

On Friday around 11 a.m., officers used a search warrant at an apartment suite in the 1600 block of Notre Dame Avenue.

A man was arrested and police seized a number of items, including a loaded .22 calibre/.410 gauge over/under combination gun with both barrels sawed off. The serial number had also been tampered with, police said.

Police also found .22 calibre cartridges, 1.87 grams of ketamine, valued at approximately $180, and 1.34 grams of meth, valued at roughly $195.

Keith James William Stewner has been charged with several firearm and drug-related offences.

He remains in custody.