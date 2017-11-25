

Winnipeg police said a 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a series of electronic device robberies that date back to September.

Police said on Sept. 7, a 16-year-old boy went to meet a man in the 500 block of Atlantic Avenue who had responded to an online ad. The teen was selling various electronic game components. When he arrived, the suspect showed the teen the handle of a gun and stole the electronics. The boy was not injured.

On Thursday, police said they were contacted by a man who said he had just been robbed. Just after 4 p.m., police said the man was attempting to sell his cell phone which he had advertised online. He arrived at the same residence on Atlantic Avenue where the potential buyer got into the man’s vehicle. The suspect then took out a machete-style knife and demanded the victim’s personal property. The victim complied and then exited the vehicle. He was not injured.

On Friday at approximately 8:30 p.m., a man and a woman also went to the 500 block of Atlantic Avenue in response to an online ad to by a TV. After meeting the man who was selling it, the suspect pointed a gun at the victims and demanded their money and property before taking off.

The two victims were uninjured. They were then able to direct officers to the home and the suspect was arrested.

Darian Allen Gaige Sam has been charged with two counts of robbery with a firearm, robbery with a weapon, and three counts of warrant of arrest.

He remains in custody.