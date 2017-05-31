Featured
Man arrested after trying to flee traffic stop in West End, IIU investigating
CTV Winnipeg
Published Wednesday, May 31, 2017 6:09AM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, May 31, 2017 2:13PM CST
A 30-year-old man has been charged following a crash that closed a West End street on Wednesday.
Winnipeg police were conducting a traffic stop on a black Ford Fusion going over the speed limit on Ellice Avenue and Toronto Street, according to the Independent Investigations Unit. Officers said the vehicle tried to drive away, but quickly hit another vehicle in the process.
According to police, the driver of the Ford Fusion then tried to run away, but was arrested a short time after.
The driver of the second vehicle, a 60-year-old man, was transported to hospital in unstable condition. He has now been upgraded to stable, suffering from two broken ribs.
The accused is in police custody and faces numerous traffic related charges, including impaired driving causing bodily harm, dangerous operation of motor vehicle and failing to stop at the scene of an accident causing bodily harm.
Since Winnipeg police officers were conducting a traffic stop with the driver before the crash, the Independent Investigations Unit has taken over the investigation. The unit investigates all serious incidents involving police officers in Manitoba.
