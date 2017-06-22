

CTV Winnipeg





A 27-year-old man has been charged with numerous offences after a robbery on Selkirk Avenue.

Winnipeg police were called to an incident in the 600 block of Selkirk Avenue at 1:45 p.m on Tuesday. They received reports of a man armed with scissors and a knife checking door handles of vehicles in the area.

Police said the same suspect also robbed a convenience store in the same block.

The suspect was located in the area of McKenzie Street and Pritchard Avenue still armed with both weapons. Police said the suspect charged at officers while yelling for police to shoot him.

Officers used a Taser, but attempts to subdue the man were not successful.

Police said the suspect then jumped on the hood of a police car, where officers deployed a Taser for the second time. They were then able to take the man into custody.

The accused was taken to hospital, and medically cleared.

Constable Jay Murray said that police believe that the accused was in a drug induced psychosis and under the influence of methamphetamine during the incident.

Errol Quincy Monias, 27, was charged with numerous offences including robbery, assault of a peace officer with a weapon, and failure to comply with a probation order.

He was taken into custody.