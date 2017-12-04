

CTV Winnipeg





A series of robberies Saturday morning has led to the arrest of a 27-year-old man.

Winnipeg police said over the span of an hour, four robberies occurred by a male suspect.

Police said the first incident happened around 9:20 a.m., when a male suspect disguised his face and robbed a financial institution in the 1500 block of Regent Avenue.

A second incident happened about 15 minutes later, when a male suspect attempted to rob a restaurant near the financial institution, but was unsuccessful.

Around five minutes after that an incident occurred when a male suspect attempted to rob a liquor store in the 1500 block of Regent Avenue.

Then around 10:35 a.m., police said a male suspect attempted to rob a store located in the 400 block of William Avenue, but was unsuccessful.

Police arrested a suspect about 10 minutes later.

27-year old Cory Roger Legault is now charged with four counts of robbery and wearing a disguise with intent to commit a crime.

Investigators said while tracking the suspect, a K-9 officer was struck by a car in the area of William Avenue and Harriet Street.

The officer was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries but has since been released. The service dog was not hurt.