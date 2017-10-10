

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police have arrested a 29-year-old man in connection with multiple lottery ticket thefts in Winnipeg dating back to March.

Police said the tickets were stolen between March 21 and Aug. 15 at various convenience stores, gas stations and other small businesses in the city.

On Monday, officers arrived at a home in St. Georges, Man. where they found and arrested a suspect.

Jonathan Roy Fitzsimmons, of St. Georges, has been charged with 32 counts of theft under $5,000, robbery, and possessing a weapon.

St. Georges is just over 100 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.

READ MORE: Police looking for suspect after string of convenience store thefts