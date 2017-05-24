

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police have charged a 21-year-old man with attempted murder in connection to an assault in the West End on Tuesday.

Around 2:35 a.m., officers responded to a woman who was assaulted in the 900 block of Dominion Street.

Police said just before officers arrived, someone tried to help, but was chased off. The man, who was armed with a knife, then stole the passerby’s vehicle and took off, according to officers.

The suspect was arrested by RCMP on Highway 10 near the United States border.

The 20-year-old female victim was rushed to hospital in critical condition. However, police said on Wednesday the victim’s condition has been upgraded to stable.

Junior Sesay, 21, has been charged with attempted murder, robbery and break and enter.

Sesay has been detained in police custody.